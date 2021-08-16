First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 858 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.3% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 13,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 119.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 25.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 46,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $359.39. The company had a trading volume of 57,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,764. The company has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

