First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 3.8% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

HON traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $232.87. The company had a trading volume of 69,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,568. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.21 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

