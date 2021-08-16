First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,117,000 after purchasing an additional 119,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,948,000 after buying an additional 117,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,312,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.17. The company had a trading volume of 188,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,679. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.26. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

