First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 40,905 Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,905 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.11% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.98. 3,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,477. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.