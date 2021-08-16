First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,111 shares of company stock worth $1,677,574. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $48.94 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.