First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,161 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $13,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $13,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $10,009,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127,733 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $8,751,000.

FTCS stock opened at $79.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.56. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $79.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

