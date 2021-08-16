First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Up 60.4% in July

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the July 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of FDT opened at $63.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.34. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $65.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 76.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 51,541 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter.

