First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the July 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMS. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $97,000.

FEMS opened at $44.25 on Monday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $32.36 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.