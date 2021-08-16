First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,639 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 136,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 102.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $50.76. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,440. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $51.85.

