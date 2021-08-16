Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $50.47 Million Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,768,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,975 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $50,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,420.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

