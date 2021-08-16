Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $74.35 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 6.66% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $74,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNQI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $248.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.85. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $191.57 and a 52 week high of $264.71.

