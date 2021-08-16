Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 151,621 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 38.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151,621 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $68,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $282,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $211,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSU stock opened at $292.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.63.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSU. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

