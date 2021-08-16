Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 38,794 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,794 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $95,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $271.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

