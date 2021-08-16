Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 53,438 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,438 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of First American Financial worth $53,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,922,000 after purchasing an additional 110,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,759,000 after purchasing an additional 112,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,480,000 after acquiring an additional 185,655 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 1,569,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,902,000 after acquiring an additional 46,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,355,000 after acquiring an additional 133,847 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

FAF opened at $68.51 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

