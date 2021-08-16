Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Trading Up 3.6%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.48. Approximately 1,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 299,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

A number of analysts have commented on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $394,163,000. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $48,229,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $16,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

