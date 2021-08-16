Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Foot Locker by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,482 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 98,494 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,553 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Foot Locker by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 93.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 263,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 127,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FL stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.