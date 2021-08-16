Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 24,446 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 930,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,446 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $46,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,334. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.06. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

