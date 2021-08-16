Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 8,816 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $19,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 341,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 29,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CII traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,655. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.