Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 336.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $928,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,109.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,737 shares of company stock worth $4,987,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NVEE stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.07. 334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,534. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.64.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVEE. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.