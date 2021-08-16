Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17,419.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 397,693 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,052.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 350,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 36.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,607,000 after purchasing an additional 280,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,389. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $309.33 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $309.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

