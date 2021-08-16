Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 17.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 84.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 79.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,237 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 270.2% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 86,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 63,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

