Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 420 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 1.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Shares of BKNG traded down $70.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,132.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,215.71. The firm has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

