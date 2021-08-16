Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,208 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in General Mills by 204.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Mills by 30.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in General Mills by 285.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 971,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,595,000 after purchasing an additional 719,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.94. 70,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,279. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

