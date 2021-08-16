Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,004 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,964,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in LPL Financial by 16,373.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,121,000 after buying an additional 846,835 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,966,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,986,000 after buying an additional 520,305 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,889,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,332. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.97. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $159.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.