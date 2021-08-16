Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,292 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 123,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 132,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,661. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.