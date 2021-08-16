Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,910 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,608 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,477 shares of company stock worth $18,206,941 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.40. 53,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,476. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

