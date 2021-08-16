Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.19. 1,458,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,704,210. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

