Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,373 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,071 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 15.3% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.3% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.1% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $634.71. 36,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,885. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $593.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $638.43. The firm has a market cap of $302.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

