Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$12.75 at Acumen Capital

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective increased by Acumen Capital to C$12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FRU. Scotiabank upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.44.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRU opened at C$9.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,252.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.18. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$3.37 and a 1 year high of C$10.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,875.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.