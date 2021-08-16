Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,895 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 40,740 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $30,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Shares of FCX traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 482,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,298,059. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.