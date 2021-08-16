Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives €70.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €70.56 ($83.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FME shares. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ETR FME traded up €0.46 ($0.54) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €68.80 ($80.94). 328,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a one year high of €75.08 ($88.33). The company’s 50 day moving average is €68.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

