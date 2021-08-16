Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Frontline posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Frontline by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Frontline by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Frontline by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Frontline by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,591. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

