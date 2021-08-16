Fusion Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.12 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Fusion has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $37.80 million and $4.12 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,176.05 or 0.99145631 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001834 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,375,280 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

