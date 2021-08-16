FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kaleido Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will earn ($2.31) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.30).

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kaleido Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $261.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.33. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 657,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 217,391 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

