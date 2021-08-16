FY2021 EPS Estimates for PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PolyPid in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.28) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.40). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PolyPid’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PYPD stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.49. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $145.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.29.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 605,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

