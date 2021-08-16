FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Azul in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

AZUL has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

NYSE AZUL opened at $20.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99. Azul has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.40).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 85.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,419 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth about $18,544,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Azul by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after buying an additional 768,797 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter worth about $15,404,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

