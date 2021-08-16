Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $9.97 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in PPL by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

PPL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.37. 56,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.