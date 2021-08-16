Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 54,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,240. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The firm has a market cap of $159.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

