Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,922 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 523,735 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avory & Company LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 68,827 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $139.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,476. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,662,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,477 shares of company stock worth $18,206,941 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

