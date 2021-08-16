Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 707 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $3.02 on Monday, reaching $334.34. The company had a trading volume of 116,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $355.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.84.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

