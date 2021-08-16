Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $20,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.24. 27,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,056. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

