GAMEE 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.53 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a market cap of $8.45 million and $1.53 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00135567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00161324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,283.61 or 1.00163768 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.92 or 0.00917417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.64 or 0.06907124 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

