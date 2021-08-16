GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Sells $185,114.37 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of GATX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.79. The stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,943. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $106.31.
GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.99.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,782,000 after purchasing an additional 99,799 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,309,000 after purchasing an additional 120,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GATX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.
