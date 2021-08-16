GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Sells $185,114.37 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.79. The stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,943. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,782,000 after purchasing an additional 99,799 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,309,000 after purchasing an additional 120,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GATX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

