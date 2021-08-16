Genesis Shards (GS) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00054300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00136977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00158600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,612.79 or 1.00242250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.00925402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.09 or 0.06841024 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

