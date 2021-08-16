Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Lifted by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 24,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 42,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.16 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.