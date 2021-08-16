Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 24.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.2% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 34.5% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,065. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.79. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

