Gill Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 88,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May comprises approximately 1.2% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.99% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 0.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 230.9% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period.

PMAY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.77. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,668. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.48. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $30.33.

