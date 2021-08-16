Gill Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.4% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

SCHF traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $40.13. 65,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,447. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

