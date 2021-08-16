Gill Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,273 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,777 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73.

