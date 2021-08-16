Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,848 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $95,907.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,855,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,437,875.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 7,510 shares of company stock worth $123,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $462.13 million, a P/E ratio of 170.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.22%.

Global Water Resources Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

